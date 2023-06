world PM Modi In US: Indian Diaspora Lays Out The Red Carpet As He Lands In New York For His First State Visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in New York on June 20 for his his first state visit to the United States of America. PM Modi has a series of events scheduled during his visit. He will also lead International Yoga Day event at UN Headquarters on June 21. As he landed, a group of enthusiastic members of Indian community welcomed the Prime Minister. Watch to know more!