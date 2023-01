world Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif wants 'honest talks' with PM Modi | Pakistan wants to discuss Kashmir Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked for a "critical and honest talk" with PM Narendra Modi on “burning points like Kashmir". The Pakistan PM added that the war with India has introduced extra distress, poverty and unemployment in his country. Find out what Shehbaz Sharif said about Pakistan’s relations with India and why is Pakistan extending an olive branch now. Footage Courtesy: CNN-NEWS 18