world Pakistan: History of assassinations | Imran Khan: Victim of an endless cycle of violence| World News Pakistan has a turbulent history of political assassinations. Over the years, several political leaders in Pakistan have lost their lives in extremely violent ways. Some of these deaths were sanctioned by the state, while others were acts of terrorism. The recent attack on Imran Khan at a political rally forces us to revisit and reassess the violent history of political assassinations in Pakistan.