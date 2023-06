india 'Not Good For Canada': EAM S Jaishankar On Depiction Of Indira Gandhi's Killing In Brampton Parade External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday slammed Canada over videos of a parade float depicting the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Brampton City on Wednesday. The EAM condemned Canada’s apparent tolerance of pro-Khalistani elements and said it is not “not good for the country and its relationship with India”. According to reports, the parade was allegedly organised by Khalistani elements on June 4, two days before the 39th anniversary of ‘Operation Blue Star’ on June 6. Watch to know more!