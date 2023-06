india Need To Take Measures Against Terror Financing And Propaganda: Jaishankar At BRICS Meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday described terrorism as among the key threats to international peace and security and said all nations must take resolute measures against this menace, including its financing and propaganda, in a veiled attack on Pakistan. Jaishankar. In his opening remarks at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Cape Town, Jaishankar also said that terrorism must be combated in all its forms and manifestations, and never be condoned under any circumstances. Watch!