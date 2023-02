india NDRF Teams start relief operations in earthquake-hit Turkey | NDRF rescues 6-yr old girl in Turkey A team of India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) engaged in relief and rescue operations in earthquake-hit Turkey has successfully rescued a six-year-old girl from under the rubble in Gaziantep. The NDRF has dispatched three teams to Turkey for rescue operations. NDRF Jawans are winning hearts in Turkey and across the world for their courageous act. Watch to find out.