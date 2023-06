india Modi In US: Indian Diaspora Awaits PM Modi’s Arrival Ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the US, the Indian diaspora is gearing up for his welcome. The excitement in multiple cities across the US was palpable ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s first official state visit. Members of the Indian community collectively recited the National Anthem in front of The White House in Washington DC. The Indian-American diaspora in New Jersey participated in making Tricolour garlands. PM Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.