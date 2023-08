world Live: US Fed Chair Jerome Powell Speaks At The Jackson Hole Symposium Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell delivers his biggest speech of the year at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Since 2018, he has updated on the central bank’s annual gathering focused on long-term goals. The speech is being closely watched by the markets amid the most severe tightening cycle in four decades. Traders are keen for any clues about the U.S. central bank's monetary policy outlook. Watch!