 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosWorld

LIVE: Turkish Ambassador Fırat Sunel Addresses Press Conference On Turkey Earthquake

Moneycontrol News
Feb 07, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

Turkish Ambassador Fırat Sunel Addresses Media. Watch Live.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Turkey #turkeyearthquake #video
first published: Feb 7, 2023 04:12 pm