india LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz wins Wimbledon | China Q2 GDP falls | India G20 Presidency | Newspresso China's GDP for the second quarter grew by just 6.3 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, a clear miss from estimates. The two day meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will begin today on July 17. Prime Minister Narendra Modi concludes his visit to France and the United Arab Emirates. Carlos Alcaraz wins Wimbledon after a neck-to-neck match with Novak Djokovic. Watch this edition of Newspresso with Stacy Pereira for your everyday shot of Newspresso.