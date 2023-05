world King Charles lll Coronation Ceremony: Royals, Heads of State, The Invitees | Royal Family Of England King Charles III & Camilla's coronation ceremony, where they will officially be crowned the head of the state, will be a long lavish affair. The ceremony is taking place at Westminster Abbey on 6th May 2023. But who will go to London from India? From Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar to Sonam Kapoor and reportedly Mumbai’s Dabbawallas are also invited there. Other than this Royals from across the world, 100 heads of state, artists, charity representatives, Nobel Prize Winner have also been invited to the ceremony.