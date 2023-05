world Inside the 1st 'Metaverse School': Poke at the human heart, play with planets! Reddam House School in Berkshire, England, has introduced a pioneering initiative where students utilize virtual reality (VR) headsets to enhance their learning experience in traditional subjects. Through this innovative approach, students engage in immersive activities such as interacting with woolly mammoths, manipulating planets, and exploring the intricacies of the human heart. This forward-thinking educational method provides students with novel perspectives and hands-on encounters with various topics.