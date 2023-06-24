india India-US Sign Key Space Exploration Pact | Explained: How The Artemis Accords Will Benefit India Soon you may see space exploration programmes headed by the ISRO and NASA together! This is because India and the USA have signed a key space exploration pact, the Artemis accord. Grounded in the Outer Space Treaty, the Artemis Accords, established in 2020, are a non-binding set of principles designed to guide civil space exploration and use in the 21st century. The accords are closely associated with the NASA Artemis programme, which is NASA's initiative to return humans to the Moon.