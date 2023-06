world 'If There Is No Humanity...', PM Modi Answers Question On Human Rights In India | PM Modi In US Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 22 addressed a joint press conference at the White House along with President Joe Biden and hailed how 'democracy runs in the veins of India and America' and that there is 'no space for discrimination' in the two countries. The Prime Minister talked about the 'DNA' of democracy that connects India and America and said, 'We have always proved democracy can deliver.' 'India believes in moving forward with everybody…the benefits provided by the government are accessible to all, there is no discrimination in India,' he added. PM Modi was answering a question on alleged discrimination and human rights abuses in India.