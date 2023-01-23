Historic protest in Israel against judicial reforms | Netanyahu refuses to back down | World News

Thousands of Israelis took to the street to protest the judicial reform introduced by the new Benjamin Netanyahu government. An estimated 1,10,000 people packed the streets of Tel Aviv to protest the new reforms. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has slammed the protest and vowed to continue with the judicial overhaul plans. Watch the video to find out why Israelis are protesting against Netanyahu after electing him to power a month ago and what key concerns critics and opposition share with regard to the judicial overhaul