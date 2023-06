india Here’s Why Singapore Slowdown May Impact Non-Resident Indians With job vacancies shrinking, Singapore which has a sizable number of NRIs could be staring at a technical recession. That is two consecutive quarters of negative growth. Even though the government is trying to lure in more foreign nationals, sticky inflation, and retrenchment is playing spoilsport. So what happens to the 3,50,000 Indians in Singapore? Watch this video to find out!