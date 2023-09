india G20 Summit Live: India Opened Over 60 Cities To Tourism, Showcased Heritage & Digital Prowess, Says MoS Meenakshi Lekhi ‘A communique or not - India’s presidency has been a success. India has opened up 60 more cities to tourism. Showcased its heritage and digital prowess to the world. India is giving phones with UPI and rupees in mobile wallets to G20 delegates for purchases in the craft’s bazaar at NGMA’, says MoS External Affairs & Culture Meenakshi Lekhi On India’s G20 Presidency. Watch!