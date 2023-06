world France police shooting: Protests & anger highlight increased working class vs police tensions The French government is struggling to contain the escalating unrest across the country over the police shooting of a teenager earlier this week. This incident has thrown the spotlight on longstanding complaints of police violence and systemic racism in law enforcement agencies, within the low-income & racially mixed suburbs in France, highlighting the tensions between the French working class & the police. Watch for the latest updates. #france #franceprotests #franceteenagerdeath