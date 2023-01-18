 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China’s population shrinks for the first time in 60 years | Demographic dividend edge to help India?

Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST

China’s population has shrunk for the first time in over six decades, official data shows. The National Bureau of Statistics of China reported 850,000 fewer people at the end of 2022 than the previous year. Analysts believe that India’s population will surpass, if it hasn’t already, china’s this year. How will this dip in population impact the economy of china which is still struggling with the covid outbreak and will India’s demographic dividend advantage help the Indian economy overtake China’s? Watch to find out.

