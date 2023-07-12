india Chandrayaan-3 launch: ISRO's tough task of soft landing on the moon | Explained On 14th July 2023, Chandrayaan-3 will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sri Hari Kota. Not too long ago, on 22 July 2019, Chandrayaan-2 attempted a soft landing but failed, eventually crash landing on the surface. But why is a soft landing on the moon difficult to achieve? What went wrong during Chandrayaan-2 & how is Chandrayaan-3 equipped to achieve this mission? Watch!