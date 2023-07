world AI behind the big Hollywood shut-down | Actors & screenwriters unions demand protection The twin strikes by Hollywood writers and actors have pushed the global industry to standstill as it had to halt its production for upcoming projects. On July 14, 2023, Hollywood actors union went on strike officially joining the already striking writers. In May, around 11,000 television and film screenwriters went on strike against low pay & threats posed by adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). Now, an even more powerful actors' union comprising about 160,000 actors and world-famous celebrities have joined the fight.