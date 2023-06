world 5 affluent passengers inside 'Titan' submarine| Oxygen supply elevates concern Titan, the tourist submarine has lost touch with the surface ship after one hour and 45 minutes diving into the sea. On June 20, 2023 Canadian aircraft in search of submarine heard ‘banging sounds’ but the source is not confirmed yet. The submarine began its voyage to the Titanic wreck site on June 18, 2023 with limited oxygen supply that could end by June 22, 2023.