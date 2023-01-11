trends World's largest migration in China amid Covid | Chinese travel back home for Lunar New Year Millions of Chinese citizens travel back to their homes to celebrate the Lunar New Year on January 22, 2023. Chunyun', which began on January 7, 2023, is the 40-day travel period when the world's largest annual migration takes place in China. It is the time for family reunions and celebrations. This is the first time since 2020 that domestic travel will be held without any restrictions. However, the country is bracing for a huge increase in travellers and the spread of COVID infections as Beijing lifted its 'zero-Covid' policy. Watch the video to know more!