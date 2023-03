trends Will Your Electricity Bills Shoot Up This Summer Amid Surge In Power Demand? | Heatwave February saw record-breaking temperatures in some cities in India, with temperatures in North-West & Central parts of India especially breaching the normal by over 5 degree Celsius. Now, the weather department is predicting heatwaves between March and May, and one of the sectors that gets impacted the most, of course, is POWER. So while temperatures are expected to rise, how much more are you likely to have to shell out to pay for electricity in the coming months? Watch to find out!