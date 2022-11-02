 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosTrends

Watch | Water Crisis In Kyiv As Russia Retaliates After Drone Strikes

Moneycontrol News
Nov 02, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST

Residents in Kyiv queued for water on Monday after Russian strikes knocked out water and power supplies. A massive barrage of Russian cruise missile and drone strikes hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities early Monday, knocking out water and power supplies in apparent retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 80% of consumers in the city of three million were left without water because of damage to a power facility

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Kyiv #Putin #Russia #Ukraine #video
first published: Nov 2, 2022 12:37 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.