trends Watch | Water Crisis In Kyiv As Russia Retaliates After Drone Strikes Residents in Kyiv queued for water on Monday after Russian strikes knocked out water and power supplies. A massive barrage of Russian cruise missile and drone strikes hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities early Monday, knocking out water and power supplies in apparent retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 80% of consumers in the city of three million were left without water because of damage to a power facility