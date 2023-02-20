GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Trends
Watch: Joe Biden's Surprise Visit To Ukraine For First Time Since Russia-Ukraine War
Feb 20, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST
US President Joe Biden made a surprise stop at Kyiv to meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. This was Biden's first visit to the country since the Russia-Ukraine war started in February 2022. Watch visuals from Kyiv.
TAGS:
#biden
#Kyiv
#Russia
#Ukraine
first published: Feb 20, 2023 06:44 pm