Watch: Joe Biden's Surprise Visit To Ukraine For First Time Since Russia-Ukraine War

Feb 20, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST

US President Joe Biden made a surprise stop at Kyiv to meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. This was Biden's first visit to the country since the Russia-Ukraine war started in February 2022. Watch visuals from Kyiv.

