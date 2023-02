trends Watch: “Ask Govt. Of India…” US snubs Pakistani journalist’s question on I-T search at BBC The US Department of State Spokesperson, Ned Price, on Wednesday asked a Pakistani-origin journalist to "refer the Indian Government..." on questions regarding the Income Tax searches at the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai. The spokesperson further reiterated his statement that the US 'supports the importance of free press around the world’. The I-T department carried out searches at the BBC offices to investigate an alleged tax evasion case.