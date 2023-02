trends Viral: Conman Sukesh sobs after cops raid jail cell; Luxury items, Gucci slippers seized | WATCH Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, accused in an Rs 200 crore extortion case, was left weeping after a surprise raid at his Mandoli jail cell led to the recovery of many luxury items, including Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh and three pairs of jeans worth Rs 80,000, among other things. Watch!