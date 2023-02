trends Turkey Quake | Special NDRF, Medical Teams To Ankara | PM Modi Offers Support Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered India's full support and assistance to earthquake-hit Turkey on Monday. More than 3,700 people have been killed in Turkey and Syria as the biggest earthquake in the century rocked the two countires. A magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit southern Turkey on Monday, and the epicentre was around the city of Gaziantep. Watch to know more!