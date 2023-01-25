 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Turkey furious with Sweden after Quran burned in Stockholm; Erdogan threatens to block NATO bid

Moneycontrol News
Jan 25, 2023 / 08:00 PM IST

It’s now been eight months since Sweden and Finland declared their intent to join NATO, a major shift from their non-aligned policy. But getting into NATO requires a consensus of all member nations, with Turkey being one of the most important ones. The latest burning of Quran in Sweden has put the country's chances of getting a NATO membership hanging as Erdogan threatens to block their bid. Turkey has a history of being tough on the two Nordic nations. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin had said that Finland's entry into NATO will be seen as provocation. Watch the video to know more!

first published: Jan 25, 2023 08:00 pm