trends Turkey furious with Sweden after Quran burned in Stockholm; Erdogan threatens to block NATO bid It’s now been eight months since Sweden and Finland declared their intent to join NATO, a major shift from their non-aligned policy. But getting into NATO requires a consensus of all member nations, with Turkey being one of the most important ones. The latest burning of Quran in Sweden has put the country's chances of getting a NATO membership hanging as Erdogan threatens to block their bid. Turkey has a history of being tough on the two Nordic nations. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin had said that Finland's entry into NATO will be seen as provocation. Watch the video to know more!