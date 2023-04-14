travel Sustainable Aviation Fuel: What is the ‘Green Fare’ on your flight ticket used for? If you’ve noticed while booking flight tickets in the last few months, you would see an option of ‘booking green fares’ or get an option to ‘offset your carbon footprint’. On some booking websites, the additional fare is as low as Rs 10. Now, it’s no secret that flying does put pressure on the environment - around 2.5% of global CO2 emissions come from air travel. But is there actually a way to fly ‘green’? Find out in this video!