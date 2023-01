trends "Transformed India-US Relations", Jaishankar's Praise For Ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday, presided over the 3rd Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture in Delhi. Hailing Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s contribution to India and his understanding of the complex world issues, EAM Jaishankar said, “Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee transformed India’s relationship with the United States, and ties with Russia.” Watch!