trends The infamous "brangelina of Brussels" responsible for 150,000 euro scam | biggest scam in Europe Eva Kaili, one of the 14 vice presidents at the EU was stripped from all her titles. The Brussels intelligence 150,000 euros from her residence. Reports suggest she was involved with an organization fronted by Qatar and Morocco to scam the EU. How did she direct one of the biggest scams seen in the EU's history? And how is this all connected to Antonio Panzeri, the veteran politician? Catch all the details of this scandalous European Parliament scam in this video.