trends Taliban's Diktat In Kabul: Mannequins Covered In Clothes, Masks | World News Under the Taliban rule in Afghanistan, the mannequins in women's dress shops across the Afghan capital of Kabul have their heads cloaked in cloth sacks or wrapped in black plastic bags. The Taliban Ministry of Vice and Virtue decreed that all mannequins must be removed from shop windows or their heads taken off, according to local media. Why is this happening and what did the shopkeepers had to say? Watch the video to find out!