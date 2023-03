trends Surat Court Convicts Rahul In ‘Modi Surname’ Defamation Case | Sentenced To 2-Years In Jail Rahul Gandhi was found guilty on Thursday by Surat district court over his ‘Modi surname’ remark. Almost four years after Gandhi made the comments during an election rally, he was sentenced to 2-years imprisonment. However, the court has granted him bail and a 30-day period to appeal to the higher court. Watch to know more!