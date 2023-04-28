Sudha Murty Says Her Daughter Akshata ‘Made Rishi Sunak UK Prime Minister’ | Watch

Sudha Murty credited her daughter Akshata Murty for Rishi Sunak’s meteoric ascent to power. In a clip that has gone viral online, the 72-year-old philanthropist was heard talking about her son-in-law and the hand her daughter has played in his career.
UK PM Rishi Sunak is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys billionaires Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty.
“I made my husband a businessman. My daughter made her husband Prime Minister of the UK,” Sudha Murty was heard saying in the clip.
Watch!