Strong Tremors Felt In North India, Pakistan & Afghanistan | 6.6-Magnitude Quake Hits Afghanistan Tremors of a strong earthquake in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on March 21, were felt for several seconds in various parts of northern India, including Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh. The earthquake's magnitude was of 6.6 on the Richter scale, and its epicentre was close to Fayzabad in Afghanistan, the National Center for Seismology tweeted. At least 13 people have been reported to have died in Pakistan and Afghanistan due to the earthquake. Watch to know more!