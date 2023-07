business Wimbledon 2023: How are the grass tennis courts at Wimbledon maintained? The third Grand Slam event of the year — the 2023 Wimbledon kicks off in London. While all eyes are on the players, the players’ eyes are on the grass! The ATP tennis tour consists of tournaments on grass, clay and hard courts. Wimbledon, the world’s oldest tennis tournament, is the only one which is played on grass courts. So what is so special about grass courts? And why do players bet their luck on them? Find out in this video.