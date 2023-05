sports 'We will return our medals', says Olympic winner Bajrang Punia at Jantar Mantar | Wrestlers protest On the night of 3rd May, protesting wrestlers alleged that they were manhandled by drunk policemen. The scuffle started when wrestlers brought folding beds inside Jantar Mantar. The policemen said, wrestlers don’t have permission for folding beds inside Jantar Mantar. Wrestlers have been protesting against Brij Bhushan Singh for sexual assault since 28th April.