Neeraj Chopra, Kapil Dev Extend Support To Protesting Wrestlers | Wrestlers Respond To PT Usha

As top wrestlers continue their protest demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of alleged sexual harassment, a row has erupted over comments made by iconic athlete PT Usha. Usha, who is the president of the Indian Olympic Association, said the protesting wrestlers lacked discipline as they hit the streets instead of approaching them.
Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra backed the wrestlers, urging authorities to take “quick action to ensure that justice is served”.
