sports-trends Virat Kohli’s Blind Fan From UK | Special Fan Calls Him Inspiring | Kohli Sends Message | T20 WC Virat Kohli sent an emotional message to a visually-impaired fan, Ellie, from the United Kingdom. Ellie's mother revealed that Kohli is her daughter's inspiration and listening to an audio book about Kohli made her a big fan of him. Kohli was moved after listening to Ellie’s story and sent her a special message and also expressed his desire to meet her one day.