The RBI has taken the first step towards a Central Bank Digital Currency - CBDC - with the pilot kicking off. This pilot is currently only for banks – but the aim is to extend it to corporates, and eventually individuals like us. But how EXACTLY does CBDC function, and will an e-rupee or the digital currency for India really make a difference for us - considering we’re avid users of UPI apps like Google Pay and Paytm? Latha Venkatesh explains!