Moneycontrol India Fintech Conclave EP-1 | Promo

Apr 17, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

Moneycontrol Fintech Conclave

Watch the inaugural Moneycontrol India Fintech Conclave (part 1) episode featuring power packed discussion on India’s burgeoning financial technology as it puts the spotlight on emerging trends. Watch Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship) & Ajay Kumar Choudhary (Executive Director, RBI) share their thoughts on the ever-changing Fintech landscape only on CNBC TV18 – Saturday, 8th April at 4.30 pm.

TAGS: #Fintech_Conclave
first published: Apr 17, 2023 11:45 am