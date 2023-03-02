 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How Razorpay Raced From Zero To $7.5 Billion, A Look At Its Journey From Jaipur To Bengaluru

Mar 02, 2023 / 04:05 PM IST

Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar – 2 widely respected founders of the startup world – met as students in IIT Roorkee. After graduating, Kumar, who was Mathur’s senior, floated the idea of the two starting something of their own at some point. A year and several rejections later, Razorpay kickstarted its journey with a seed funding of 9 million dollars led by leading investment firm Tiger Global. Today the company enables payments and banking solutions for over 8 million businesses and has added a host of marquee investors to its captable. Razorpay’s valuation jumped from 1 billion dollars to 7.5 billion dollars in just 14 months and it is now the most valued among unlisted fintechs.

TAGS: #Fintech_Conclave
first published: Mar 2, 2023 04:05 pm