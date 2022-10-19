English
    Should You Invest In Silver ETFs This Diwali? | Where To Buy Silver ETFs? | Festive Frenzy |

    Silver is one of the important precious metal investments for savvy, high net worth individuals. However, not many retail investors queue up to invest in silver because it was not easily accessible. Then, there’s the problem of storage. The metal is bulky and beyond a point, it cannot be kept at home safely. Investing in silver futures involves leverage and continuous monitoring, which make it unattractive. However, the Securities and Exchange Board of India last year allowed the launch of exchange traded funds investing in silver, which were launched in January 2022. Should you invest in silver ETFs? What’s the advantage of silver ETFs? Watch the video to find out!

