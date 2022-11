trends Rishi Sunak slams Xi Jinping, says 'golden era of UK-China ties is over' UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the "golden era" of the UK-China relationship is over. Sunak criticised Xi Jinping's regime for the crackdown on demonstrators and journalists during widespread protests against the Chinese government's strict Covid measures. While recognising China’s influence in the world, Sunak further called out Beijing's growing authoritarianism. Watch the full video to know what Sunak said.