 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosTrends

Rahul Gandhi Has Become Permanent Part Of Anti-Nationalist Toolkit: BJP Chief JP Nadda | WATCH

Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST

BJP president JP Nadda alleged on March 17 that Rahul Gandhi has become a "permanent part of the toolkit" working against India and said the Congress leader will have to apologise for seeking "interference" from foreign powers in India's internal affairs. On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of not letting him keep his point of view. The Congress has asserted that Gandhi will not apologise and he has sought permission to speak in Parliament to respond to the criticism levelled against him by the ruling party members in both houses. WATCH!

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #BJP #Rahul Gandhi
first published: Mar 17, 2023 05:14 pm