trends PM Modi In USA: Narendra Modi Gifts 7.5 Carat Green Diamond To Jill Biden, Sandalwood Box To US Prez US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden presented a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century as the official gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day state visit to the United States. Meanwhile, PM Modi gifts a 7.5-carat green diamond to Jill Biden, a copy of the first edition print of the book, ‘The Ten Principal Upanishads’ published by Faber and Faber Ltd of London, a special sandalwood box, handcrafted by a master craftsman from Jaipur. The box contains the idol of Lord Ganesha and a Diya (oil lamp), handcrafted by a family of fifth-generation silversmiths from Kolkata. Watch to know the gifts that were exchanged between PM Modi and US President and First Lady.